Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora
A 45-year-old man named Jaivir was shot dead by Rahul, allegedly seeking revenge for his father's murder 14 years ago. The incident occurred in Manglora village, sparking increased police presence. Efforts to arrest the absconding suspect continue, amid concerns over the old enmity between the families.
- Country:
- India
In Manglora village, a brutal act of revenge has unfolded with the slaying of 45-year-old Jaivir, allegedly shot by 30-year-old Rahul in retaliation for his father's murder over a decade ago. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about ongoing family feuds.
Police revealed that Jaivir was ambushed while returning from his fields, resulting in his untimely death. Rahul, now on the run, allegedly sought vengeance for the 2011 killing of his father, Brijpal. This incident has prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with additional forces deployed in the area.
The murder of Jaivir underscores the enduring tensions stemming from historical grievances, urging police to intensify their search for Rahul. As the community grapples with heightened security measures, the incident highlights the deep-seated feuds that continue to plague the region.
ALSO READ
Drama at Ramleela: Man Arrested for Brandishing Pistol Amidst Chaos
Assam Police can't go to Singapore to probe Zubeen's death; we can't join dots unless those concerned come forward: CM Himanta.
Assam Police Commando Battalion: A New Era of Security and Development in Biswanath
Crackdown in Delhi: Major Heroin Bust Leads to Arrests
Dramatic Arrest: Notorious Criminals Captured in Palwal