Left Menu

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

A 45-year-old man named Jaivir was shot dead by Rahul, allegedly seeking revenge for his father's murder 14 years ago. The incident occurred in Manglora village, sparking increased police presence. Efforts to arrest the absconding suspect continue, amid concerns over the old enmity between the families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 08:22 IST
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manglora village, a brutal act of revenge has unfolded with the slaying of 45-year-old Jaivir, allegedly shot by 30-year-old Rahul in retaliation for his father's murder over a decade ago. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about ongoing family feuds.

Police revealed that Jaivir was ambushed while returning from his fields, resulting in his untimely death. Rahul, now on the run, allegedly sought vengeance for the 2011 killing of his father, Brijpal. This incident has prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with additional forces deployed in the area.

The murder of Jaivir underscores the enduring tensions stemming from historical grievances, urging police to intensify their search for Rahul. As the community grapples with heightened security measures, the incident highlights the deep-seated feuds that continue to plague the region.

TRENDING

1
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
2
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
4
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025