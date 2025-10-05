Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

In Manglora village, a brutal act of revenge has unfolded with the slaying of 45-year-old Jaivir, allegedly shot by 30-year-old Rahul in retaliation for his father's murder over a decade ago. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about ongoing family feuds.

Police revealed that Jaivir was ambushed while returning from his fields, resulting in his untimely death. Rahul, now on the run, allegedly sought vengeance for the 2011 killing of his father, Brijpal. This incident has prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with additional forces deployed in the area.

The murder of Jaivir underscores the enduring tensions stemming from historical grievances, urging police to intensify their search for Rahul. As the community grapples with heightened security measures, the incident highlights the deep-seated feuds that continue to plague the region.