Delhi Police's Pre-Diwali Crackdown: Over 1,700 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized
Delhi Police seized more than 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven individuals across various locations in the capital city. This operation aligns with the Supreme Court's directive to reduce air pollution and ensure public safety ahead of Diwali. The arrests came after multiple raids based on tip-offs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant pre-Diwali operation, Delhi Police have confiscated more than 1,700 kg of illegal firecrackers. The crime branch conducted multiple raids throughout the national capital, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.
The rigorous enforcement comes in response to the Supreme Court's mandate to curb air pollution by clamping down on the sale and storage of fireworks. These measures are implemented as Delhi's air quality traditionally deteriorates in October, lasting throughout the winter season.
The crackdown, which spanned several areas including Dwarka, Rohini, and Shahdara, uncovered extensive caches of fireworks. Notably, in northeast Delhi's Mandoli, police seized firecrackers from a grocery shop, and additional kilos were uncovered across various operations, underscoring the coordinated effort to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Murder Mystery Unravels: Hotelier's Death Sparks Arrests in Andaman & Nicobar
Hilltop Murder Mystery Solved: Arrests Made in Ranchi Case
Odisha Sub-Inspector Exam Scam Unravels: New Arrests and Political Pressure
Stalemate Over Tribal Bills: A Call for Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Faces Major Challenges in New Term: Presidential Power, Voting Rights, and LGBTQ Issues Take Center Stage