Left Menu

Delhi Police's Pre-Diwali Crackdown: Over 1,700 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized

Delhi Police seized more than 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven individuals across various locations in the capital city. This operation aligns with the Supreme Court's directive to reduce air pollution and ensure public safety ahead of Diwali. The arrests came after multiple raids based on tip-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:19 IST
Delhi Police's Pre-Diwali Crackdown: Over 1,700 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-Diwali operation, Delhi Police have confiscated more than 1,700 kg of illegal firecrackers. The crime branch conducted multiple raids throughout the national capital, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.

The rigorous enforcement comes in response to the Supreme Court's mandate to curb air pollution by clamping down on the sale and storage of fireworks. These measures are implemented as Delhi's air quality traditionally deteriorates in October, lasting throughout the winter season.

The crackdown, which spanned several areas including Dwarka, Rohini, and Shahdara, uncovered extensive caches of fireworks. Notably, in northeast Delhi's Mandoli, police seized firecrackers from a grocery shop, and additional kilos were uncovered across various operations, underscoring the coordinated effort to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025