Delhi Police's Pre-Diwali Crackdown: Over 1,700 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized

In a significant pre-Diwali operation, Delhi Police have confiscated more than 1,700 kg of illegal firecrackers. The crime branch conducted multiple raids throughout the national capital, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.

The rigorous enforcement comes in response to the Supreme Court's mandate to curb air pollution by clamping down on the sale and storage of fireworks. These measures are implemented as Delhi's air quality traditionally deteriorates in October, lasting throughout the winter season.

The crackdown, which spanned several areas including Dwarka, Rohini, and Shahdara, uncovered extensive caches of fireworks. Notably, in northeast Delhi's Mandoli, police seized firecrackers from a grocery shop, and additional kilos were uncovered across various operations, underscoring the coordinated effort to ensure public safety.

