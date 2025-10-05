Left Menu

Tragedy in Suremanpur: Father Arrested for Stabbing Infant Son

In Suremanpur village, a father named Rupesh Tiwari allegedly stabbed his one-year-old son, Kinu, to death in a drunken state. The incident occurred on Saturday night, leading to Rupesh's arrest. The police have registered a case against him based on a complaint by his wife, Rina Tiwari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Suremanpur village when a father was arrested for allegedly murdering his one-year-old son in an inebriated state. The incident occurred on Saturday night, leaving the community in shock.

The accused, Rupesh Tiwari, reportedly attacked his son Kinu with a sharp-edged weapon. Despite desperate attempts to save him, Kinu succumbed to his injuries while being transported for medical attention.

According to officiating authorities at the Bairia police department, Rupesh, known for his excessive alcohol consumption, had also threatened and physically assaulted his wife and father prior to the tragic incident. The police have registered a case against him, and he remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

