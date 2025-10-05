Tragedy in Suremanpur: Father Arrested for Stabbing Infant Son

Tragedy struck Suremanpur village when a father was arrested for allegedly murdering his one-year-old son in an inebriated state. The incident occurred on Saturday night, leaving the community in shock.

The accused, Rupesh Tiwari, reportedly attacked his son Kinu with a sharp-edged weapon. Despite desperate attempts to save him, Kinu succumbed to his injuries while being transported for medical attention.

According to officiating authorities at the Bairia police department, Rupesh, known for his excessive alcohol consumption, had also threatened and physically assaulted his wife and father prior to the tragic incident. The police have registered a case against him, and he remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)