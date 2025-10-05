Punjab Police Unravel Major Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

The Punjab Police announced the successful dismantling of a smuggling operation tied to Pakistan, leading to the arrest of two suspects on Sunday. Officers seized 2.5 kilograms of heroin and five advanced pistols during the raid.

According to Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, the accused, identified as Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh from Tarn Taran, have admitted to receiving orders from a smuggler based in Pakistan.

Yadav revealed that the recovered firearms were intended to bolster illegal activities by supplying them to local gangsters in Punjab, highlighting the international dimensions of this criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)