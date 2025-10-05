Left Menu

Tragedy in Darjeeling: Landslides Cause Chaos

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, expressed sorrow over the deadly landslides in Darjeeling caused by heavy rain. At least 20 people died, including children, and several were injured. The Odisha government plans to develop a master plan to address similar situations in the future.

  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly, voiced his deep sorrow over the devastating landslides that claimed at least 20 lives in West Bengal's Darjeeling region. Heavy downpours over the weekend triggered these landslides, leaving several others injured and tourists stranded.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Patnaik expressed his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. The former chief minister also emphasized the hope for the early rescue of those who remain missing in the disaster-struck areas.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government revealed plans to formulate a comprehensive master plan to tackle landslides, as a recent incident in the Gajapati district resulted in one fatality and two missing persons.

