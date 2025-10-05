Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: Indian Youth Trafficked to Thailand and Myanmar

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have successfully busted a cyber slavery racket involving the trafficking of Indian youth to Thailand and Myanmar. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection to this alleged crime.

Victims disclosed that they were coerced into committing cybercrimes after being trafficked by Asif Khan, alias Nepali. Initially promised jobs, these young men found themselves trapped, forced to fabricate online identities and lure targets into cryptocurrency schemes.

Senior Inspector Sushilkumar Shinde commented on the complexity of the operation, highlighting the involvement of international operatives. Investigations are ongoing to trace the money trail and identify further individuals connected to this criminal network.

