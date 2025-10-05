Left Menu

Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: Indian Youth Trafficked to Thailand and Myanmar

The MBVV police in Maharashtra arrested two people for trafficking Indian youth to Thailand and Myanmar, forcing them into cybercrime activities. After escaping, two victims revealed they were tortured and made to collect cryptocurrency investments. Further investigations continue to trace operatives and funds involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:08 IST
Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: Indian Youth Trafficked to Thailand and Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have successfully busted a cyber slavery racket involving the trafficking of Indian youth to Thailand and Myanmar. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection to this alleged crime.

Victims disclosed that they were coerced into committing cybercrimes after being trafficked by Asif Khan, alias Nepali. Initially promised jobs, these young men found themselves trapped, forced to fabricate online identities and lure targets into cryptocurrency schemes.

Senior Inspector Sushilkumar Shinde commented on the complexity of the operation, highlighting the involvement of international operatives. Investigations are ongoing to trace the money trail and identify further individuals connected to this criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025