Tensions Rise as Israel Deports Flotilla Activists Amidst Allegations

Israel has deported 29 more activists involved in a flotilla aimed at challenging the Gaza blockade, amidst allegations of mistreatment. The Israeli foreign ministry denies these claims, asserting that legal rights are upheld. Activists claim abuse, while new flotilla efforts continue despite diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has deported an additional 29 activists who were detained while participating in a flotilla intended to deliver aid to blockaded Gaza. The foreign ministry announced this on Sunday, as accusations of mistreatment surface against Israel, with activists alleging abuse during custody.

While Israel has deported at least 170 activists so far, it faces allegations of denying access to legal counsel, claims disputed by the foreign ministry. Adalah, a legal center representing activists, reports abuse and physical violence. Israel maintains that detainees' rights were fully respected.

Responses from foreign governments indicate that detained citizens are in good health. As Israel continues to denounce the flotilla as a provocation, a new flotilla with medics and journalists aims to reach Gaza, intensifying the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

