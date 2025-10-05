Russia Backs Venezuela Amidst U.S. Strikes
Following U.S. strikes near Venezuelan waters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov extended support to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. The strikes, targeting alleged drug-carrying vessels, led to deaths and drew Russian criticism. Russia emphasized maintaining Latin America as a peaceful region.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Sunday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed strong support for Venezuela following recent U.S. strikes on boats near the country.
Lavrov's backing came during a phone call after the U.S. targeted vessels in the Caribbean, which were suspected to be involved in illegal drug transport. The strikes resulted in four fatalities, drawing criticism from Russia for escalating tensions.
Russia voiced its commitment to ensuring that Latin America and the Caribbean remain peaceful regions, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Venezuela, and Russia.
