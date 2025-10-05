Left Menu

Russia Backs Venezuela Amidst U.S. Strikes

Following U.S. strikes near Venezuelan waters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov extended support to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. The strikes, targeting alleged drug-carrying vessels, led to deaths and drew Russian criticism. Russia emphasized maintaining Latin America as a peaceful region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:44 IST
Russia Backs Venezuela Amidst U.S. Strikes
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Sunday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed strong support for Venezuela following recent U.S. strikes on boats near the country.

Lavrov's backing came during a phone call after the U.S. targeted vessels in the Caribbean, which were suspected to be involved in illegal drug transport. The strikes resulted in four fatalities, drawing criticism from Russia for escalating tensions.

Russia voiced its commitment to ensuring that Latin America and the Caribbean remain peaceful regions, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Venezuela, and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
2
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
3
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
4
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025