Russia Backs Venezuela Amidst U.S. Strikes

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Sunday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed strong support for Venezuela following recent U.S. strikes on boats near the country.

Lavrov's backing came during a phone call after the U.S. targeted vessels in the Caribbean, which were suspected to be involved in illegal drug transport. The strikes resulted in four fatalities, drawing criticism from Russia for escalating tensions.

Russia voiced its commitment to ensuring that Latin America and the Caribbean remain peaceful regions, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Venezuela, and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)