Conspiracy to Incite Unrest Thwarted: Four Arrested in Khirwa
Four men were detained in Khirwa for allegedly planning to disturb communal harmony. The arrests followed a viral audio message suggesting a disruptive procession. Police acted swiftly on a tip-off, monitoring the group and successfully averting the planned unrest. Authorities urge calm and warn against unauthorized gatherings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation to maintain peace, four men were apprehended in Khirwa, accused of plotting to disrupt communal harmony, according to local police reports issued on Sunday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada revealed that the arrests followed a credible tip-off received on Friday, detailing plans to incite unrest by assembling a crowd through a provocative audio message circulating in a local WhatsApp group.
Following the swift police action, a surveillance operation was conducted prior to the arrests, ensuring the group's plans were foiled. The accused have been remanded in custody and police have engaged in community outreach, urging residents to disregard rumors and warning of severe consequences for unauthorized gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- communal harmony
- unrest
- Khirwa
- police
- procession
- surveillance
- SSP
- court
ALSO READ
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces
Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution at Durga Idol Procession Claims Lives
Kerala Police File Case Against KSIE MD for Misconduct
Prohibitory orders imposed in 13 police station areas of Odisha's Cuttack over fresh violence following group clash: Officials.
Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal Naresh’s Demise