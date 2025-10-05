Conspiracy to Incite Unrest Thwarted: Four Arrested in Khirwa

In a significant operation to maintain peace, four men were apprehended in Khirwa, accused of plotting to disrupt communal harmony, according to local police reports issued on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada revealed that the arrests followed a credible tip-off received on Friday, detailing plans to incite unrest by assembling a crowd through a provocative audio message circulating in a local WhatsApp group.

Following the swift police action, a surveillance operation was conducted prior to the arrests, ensuring the group's plans were foiled. The accused have been remanded in custody and police have engaged in community outreach, urging residents to disregard rumors and warning of severe consequences for unauthorized gatherings.

