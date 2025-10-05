Ladakh's Commitment to Peace and Growth: A United Front

Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has reiterated his administration's steadfast commitment to ensuring citizen safety, urging societal support to maintain regional stability.

Gupta announced that restrictions, initially imposed as precautionary measures, will be reassessed and gradually lifted as the situation stabilizes. Meanwhile, he lauded the community for their cooperation in preserving peace during the recent relaxation period.

The administration remains focused on achieving complete normalcy. While some educational institutions have reopened, restrictions like the ban on public gatherings and mobile internet suspension continue. However, life in Ladakh continues smoothly, with officials ensuring coordination among various agencies to sustain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)