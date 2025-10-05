Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Military Strikes on Drug Boats off Venezuela

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted the U.S. has every authorization necessary for military strikes on vessels near Venezuela’s coast, said to carry illegal drugs. While the legal basis of these actions is debated, the strikes continue as part of alleged efforts to halt drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the U.S. possesses full authorization for military offenses on vessels suspected of transporting illegal drugs off Venezuela's coast. Hegseth spoke during a Fox News interview, defending these strikes, the latest of which reportedly killed four individuals in the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The legal framework cited for these military actions involves U.S. constitutional provisions, war powers, and cartel designations as foreign terrorist organizations. However, legal experts and lawmakers argue that such military actions in international waters against alleged drug traffickers may circumvent due process and lack a well-defined legal basis.

Criticism surrounds the operation, particularly regarding the U.S. military's role over the maritime law agency, the Coast Guard. In contrast, President Trump maintains that these measures have halted drug trafficking routes from South America. Meanwhile, Russia has expressed concern over U.S. actions in the region, warning of potential escalation.

