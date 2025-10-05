Controversial U.S. Military Strikes on Drug Boats off Venezuela

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the U.S. possesses full authorization for military offenses on vessels suspected of transporting illegal drugs off Venezuela's coast. Hegseth spoke during a Fox News interview, defending these strikes, the latest of which reportedly killed four individuals in the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The legal framework cited for these military actions involves U.S. constitutional provisions, war powers, and cartel designations as foreign terrorist organizations. However, legal experts and lawmakers argue that such military actions in international waters against alleged drug traffickers may circumvent due process and lack a well-defined legal basis.

Criticism surrounds the operation, particularly regarding the U.S. military's role over the maritime law agency, the Coast Guard. In contrast, President Trump maintains that these measures have halted drug trafficking routes from South America. Meanwhile, Russia has expressed concern over U.S. actions in the region, warning of potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)