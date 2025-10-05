Left Menu

Kerala Police File Case Against KSIE MD for Misconduct

Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd Managing Director B Sreekumar faces allegations of misconduct after a female employee accused him of misbehavior. The police registered a case following her complaint and plan to record Sreekumar's statement. KSIE aims to support struggling industrial units, with Sreekumar appointed as MD last year.

In Kerala, a significant legal development has emerged as the police have filed a case against B Sreekumar, the Managing Director of Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd (KSIE), for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee. This was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

The case, lodged following a complaint by an officer-level staffer at the KSIE office, centers on allegations that Sreekumar outraged the complainant's modesty. Police, having recorded the woman's statement on Saturday, subsequently registered the case at the Museum police station.

Sreekumar's response is awaited as the police prepare to record his statement. KSIE, managed under the Kerala government's Industries Department, was established to support struggling industrial units. Sreekumar took on the role of Managing Director last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

