US News: Border Patrol Incident, Political Tensions, and Industrial Adjustments

In a tense standoff in Chicago, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot an armed woman as protests erupted against federal immigration authorities. The woman, an unidentified U.S. citizen, was involved in an altercation where cars rammed into vehicles used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Political tensions flare as some Republican lawmakers express concerns over President Trump's strategy to withhold funds from Democratic states, fearing it may exacerbate the ongoing government shutdown. Senator Thom Tillis emphasizes the need for judicial decisions in resolving these issues.

Chevron announced operational changes to its Los Angeles refinery after a major fire disrupted fuel supply. As the second-largest facility in California, adjustments aim to meet Southern California's energy demands in the wake of the incident.

