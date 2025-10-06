U.S. Naval Strike on Drug Vessel Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
U.S. forces recently targeted a vessel allegedly transporting illegal drugs off Venezuela's coast, prompting diplomatic reactions. President Trump highlighted the shift in drug trafficking to land routes. Venezuela's President Maduro criticized U.S. actions, receiving support from Russia and expressing a desire for peace with the Vatican's help.
On Saturday evening, U.S. forces targeted a vessel alleged to be transporting illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela, according to President Donald Trump. He revealed plans to address land-based drug trafficking following the strike. These actions, signifying a series of assaults on drug operations, underline the U.S.'s stern stance against narcotics smuggling.
In a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, Trump mentioned the attack, which coincides with a recent announcement by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a similar strike. This operation marks the fourth attack in recent weeks, showcasing a persistent effort by the U.S. Navy to dismantle the trafficking routes. "They're not coming in by sea anymore," Trump declared, signaling a strategic pivot in counter-narcotics initiatives.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rebuked the U.S. for its aggressive posturing, in a video message expressing his nation's resolve and diplomatic support. Simultaneously, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil highlighted Russia's backing in a call with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Meanwhile, a letter to Pope Leo XIV sought Vatican support for fostering peace in Venezuela amidst rising tensions.
