U.S. Naval Strike on Drug Vessel Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

On Saturday evening, U.S. forces targeted a vessel alleged to be transporting illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela, according to President Donald Trump. He revealed plans to address land-based drug trafficking following the strike. These actions, signifying a series of assaults on drug operations, underline the U.S.'s stern stance against narcotics smuggling.

In a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, Trump mentioned the attack, which coincides with a recent announcement by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a similar strike. This operation marks the fourth attack in recent weeks, showcasing a persistent effort by the U.S. Navy to dismantle the trafficking routes. "They're not coming in by sea anymore," Trump declared, signaling a strategic pivot in counter-narcotics initiatives.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rebuked the U.S. for its aggressive posturing, in a video message expressing his nation's resolve and diplomatic support. Simultaneously, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil highlighted Russia's backing in a call with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Meanwhile, a letter to Pope Leo XIV sought Vatican support for fostering peace in Venezuela amidst rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)