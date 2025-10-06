Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian School Collapse Claims 49 Lives

The collapse of Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, resulted in 49 fatalities, primarily teenage boys. Insufficient foundation support during construction caused the disaster. With only a small fraction of over 42,000 Islamic schools having building permits, safety concerns are raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-10-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 07:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The tragic collapse of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of at least 49 people, predominantly teenage boys. This shocking development was confirmed as rescuers methodically removed debris, revealing more bodies, according to a statement by the country's disaster mitigation agency.

Rescuers utilizing excavators have successfully cleared 80% of the debris, uncovering many of the teenage victims' remains. The grim scene unfolded as search teams, documented in footage by the rescue agency, carried orange body bags from the crumbled ruins.

Authorities attribute the collapse to the school's foundation failures under the stress of ongoing upper-floor construction. Data from Indonesia's religious affairs ministry indicates that a mere 50 of the country's approximately 42,000 Islamic school buildings have building permits. It remains unclear if Al Khoziny possessed such a permit, with Reuters unable to reach the school's administration for clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

