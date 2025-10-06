Left Menu

British Nationals Detained in Israel Flotilla Incident

The UK's foreign office is assisting British nationals detained in Israel after an international flotilla aimed at delivering aid to Gaza was intercepted. This follows the release of 171 activists involved in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:36 IST
British Nationals Detained in Israel Flotilla Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Foreign Office announced on Monday it is providing assistance to British nationals detained in Israel. These individuals were part of an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, which was halted last week.

The foreign office confirmed that it is in direct contact with local authorities regarding the detention of these British citizens.

This development comes after the release of 171 activists who were part of the flotilla, highlighting the ongoing international tension surrounding aid to Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025