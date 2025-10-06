British Nationals Detained in Israel Flotilla Incident
The UK's foreign office is assisting British nationals detained in Israel after an international flotilla aimed at delivering aid to Gaza was intercepted. This follows the release of 171 activists involved in the operation.
The British Foreign Office announced on Monday it is providing assistance to British nationals detained in Israel. These individuals were part of an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, which was halted last week.
The foreign office confirmed that it is in direct contact with local authorities regarding the detention of these British citizens.
This development comes after the release of 171 activists who were part of the flotilla, highlighting the ongoing international tension surrounding aid to Gaza.
