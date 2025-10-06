Supreme Court Drama: Shoes Thrown, Detentions Questioned, and Constitutional Battles
Monday's Supreme Court proceedings were eventful, marked by a lawyer allegedly throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice, petitions regarding the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and discussions on tender conditions and sports autonomy. The court also denied various pleas, including those challenging reservations in Telangana and financial probes in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India witnessed a series of dramatic events on Monday. In an unprecedented incident, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice B R Gavai during court proceedings, raising concerns over courtroom decorum.
The court also addressed significant cases, including a plea from activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention under the National Security Act. The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on the matter, highlighting the delicate balance between national security and individual rights.
Meanwhile, the court maintained its stance on various pleas, including refusing to challenge Telangana's reservation order for Backward Classes and dismissing calls for a probe against Kerala's Chief Minister in a financial dealings case. The session underscored the court's pivotal role in navigating complex socio-political issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Calls for Transgender Reservation Policies in Public Employment
SC issues notice to Centre, Ladakh UT on wife's plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention.
Supreme Court Intervenes in Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Controversial Detention
Ladakh violence: SC refuses to pass order on providing grounds of detention to Sonam Wangchuk's wife.
A Battle for Freedom: Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Controversy