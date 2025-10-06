NCP (SP) Leaders Demand Immediate Action Amid Heavy Rainfall Crisis

The Nationalist Congress Party's Socialist Party (NCP-SP) delegation has raised an urgent call for the declaration of a 'wet drought' in the Latur district due to relentless heavy rainfall. The party has pressed the state government to announce a full loan waiver for beleaguered farmers heavily impacted by the floods.

In their memorandum, NCP-SP leaders have sought compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers who have suffered devastating crop losses. Furthermore, they have emphasized on immediate relief measures for orchard and horticulture farmers, along with compensations for damaged irrigation systems and residences decimated by floods.

If the demands, including financial aid for livestock losses, supply of fodder, and restoration of damaged infrastructure, are not met by October 12, the party warned of massive statewide agitation, highlighting the critical need for urgent intervention from governmental authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)