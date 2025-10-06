Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Missouri's Second Amendment Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Missouri's appeal to enforce its Second Amendment Preservation Act aimed at nullifying federal gun laws. The court's refusal upholds lower court decisions citing the Supremacy Clause. The act faced opposition from President Biden's administration and reevaluation under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:58 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Missouri's Second Amendment Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court declined Missouri's attempt to revive a law aimed at invalidating federal gun regulations under the guise of Second Amendment preservation. By rejecting Missouri's appeal, the court upheld previous rulings asserting that the state law conflicts with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

The law, passed by Missouri's Republican-led government in 2021 and titled the Second Amendment Preservation Act, was challenged by the Justice Department under President Biden for impeding federal law enforcement. Missouri's Supreme Court appeal followed the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, whose administration reexamined the law.

The legislation sought to penalize state officials enforcing federal gun laws Missouri deemed unconstitutional, though specifics were unclear. Although Trump's administration later expressed its support for parts of the law, the court's decision prevented a reopening of judicial consideration at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025