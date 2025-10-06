Supreme Court Rejects Missouri's Second Amendment Challenge

The United States Supreme Court declined Missouri's attempt to revive a law aimed at invalidating federal gun regulations under the guise of Second Amendment preservation. By rejecting Missouri's appeal, the court upheld previous rulings asserting that the state law conflicts with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

The law, passed by Missouri's Republican-led government in 2021 and titled the Second Amendment Preservation Act, was challenged by the Justice Department under President Biden for impeding federal law enforcement. Missouri's Supreme Court appeal followed the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, whose administration reexamined the law.

The legislation sought to penalize state officials enforcing federal gun laws Missouri deemed unconstitutional, though specifics were unclear. Although Trump's administration later expressed its support for parts of the law, the court's decision prevented a reopening of judicial consideration at this time.

