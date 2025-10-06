New Dawn in Himachal Pradesh High Court as Senior Advocates Rise to Judgeship
Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma were appointed as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The oath was administered by Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia in the presence of several judges. Both have extensive legal experience, with Bhardwaj starting in 1994 and Verma in 1999.
In a significant development for the Himachal Pradesh High Court, senior advocates Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma have ascended to judgeship. This appointment was formalized in a ceremony on Monday.
The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, amidst the presence of notable justices including Vivek Singh Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goyal, and several others, underscoring the significance of this judicial transition.
Bhardwaj and Verma bring a wealth of legal experience to their new roles, with long and illustrious careers in the Himachal Pradesh High Court across various branches of law. Their elevation marks a new chapter in the court's history.
