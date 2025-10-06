New Dawn in Himachal Pradesh High Court as Senior Advocates Rise to Judgeship

In a significant development for the Himachal Pradesh High Court, senior advocates Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma have ascended to judgeship. This appointment was formalized in a ceremony on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, amidst the presence of notable justices including Vivek Singh Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goyal, and several others, underscoring the significance of this judicial transition.

Bhardwaj and Verma bring a wealth of legal experience to their new roles, with long and illustrious careers in the Himachal Pradesh High Court across various branches of law. Their elevation marks a new chapter in the court's history.

