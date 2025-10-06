Lula and Trump's 'Positive' Call Sparks Market Interest

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and United States President Donald Trump participated in a significant videoconference on Monday, confirmed by Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

Haddad noted that Lula advised the release of an official statement after their discussion, which follows their meeting at the U.N. General Assembly where Trump acknowledged their 'excellent chemistry.'

This engagement has captured the attention of Brazilian markets, particularly after Trump's 50% tariff imposition on Brazilian goods, a move attributed to Bolsonaro's controversial actions.

