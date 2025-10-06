Historic ICC Conviction of Janjaweed Leader Marks Milestone in Darfur Justice

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has marked a landmark moment as it convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, a leader of the Janjaweed militia, for atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region over two decades ago.

Abd-Al-Rahman was found guilty of 27 counts, including crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Darfur conflict, which began in 2003. The court dismissed his defense of mistaken identity, highlighting his role in orchestrating severe violence against non-Arab tribes.

This milestone verdict restores some faith in the ICC's procedures among victims. However, challenges persist, with outstanding arrest warrants for key Sudanese officials like former President Omar al-Bashir. Meanwhile, renewed conflict in Sudan has worsened the humanitarian crisis, underscoring the urgency of justice and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)