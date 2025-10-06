Left Menu

Historic ICC Conviction of Janjaweed Leader Marks Milestone in Darfur Justice

The International Criminal Court has convicted Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur, marking a landmark moment in addressing Sudan's long-standing conflict. Victims welcome the verdict, but challenges remain, including outstanding arrest warrants for Sudanese officials like former President Omar al-Bashir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:29 IST
Historic ICC Conviction of Janjaweed Leader Marks Milestone in Darfur Justice

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has marked a landmark moment as it convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, a leader of the Janjaweed militia, for atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region over two decades ago.

Abd-Al-Rahman was found guilty of 27 counts, including crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Darfur conflict, which began in 2003. The court dismissed his defense of mistaken identity, highlighting his role in orchestrating severe violence against non-Arab tribes.

This milestone verdict restores some faith in the ICC's procedures among victims. However, challenges persist, with outstanding arrest warrants for key Sudanese officials like former President Omar al-Bashir. Meanwhile, renewed conflict in Sudan has worsened the humanitarian crisis, underscoring the urgency of justice and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025