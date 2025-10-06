Tragedy Strikes: Blaze at Jaipur Hospital Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident, six lives were lost in a massive fire at the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Monday, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and concern from various quarters.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik offered his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate event. Taking to social media platform X, Patnaik expressed his deep sorrow and conveyed his prayers for the bereaved families, hoping for comfort in this difficult time.

The fire, at one of the most prominent hospitals in the region, has raised serious safety concerns. Authorities are investigating the cause as the state mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)