Tragic Lynching in Uttar Pradesh Exposes Deep Social Tensions

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh when a 40-year-old Dalit man, identified as Hariom, was lynched by villagers who mistook him for a thief amid rumors of drone surveillance for robberies, police reported on Monday.

The authorities have arrested five individuals and suspended three police officers over alleged negligence. The accused hail from diverse social backgrounds, including Dalit and backward castes, prompting police to urge residents to refrain from spreading caste-related rumors.

Congress has condemned the incident as indicative of a law and order failure, demanding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. They also seek compensation and a government job for Hariom's family.