North West Police Probe Shocking Matricide in Mahikeng Village

The community of Mosiane View village in Mahikeng, North West Province, has been left reeling after a horrifying incident in which a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his 48-year-old mother using a shovel on Saturday morning. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a full investigation into the tragedy, which has sparked nationwide outrage and concern over deepening social and psychological issues among the youth.

Brutal Attack Captured on Video

According to SAPS reports, a graphic video circulating on social media shows the young man repeatedly attacking his mother with a shovel. The footage has since gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation and distress among viewers. Police have urged the public to refrain from sharing the video further, citing the need to protect the dignity of the deceased and her family.

Eyewitnesses claim the suspect appeared agitated and violent before the attack. In an attempt to stop the assault, a neighbour reportedly fired shots to subdue the man. “It is alleged that the aggressive and uncontrollable son later succumbed to his injuries after being hit by one of the shots fired by a neighbour to calm him down,” SAPS said in an official statement.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have confirmed that the motive for the attack remains unclear, though investigators are exploring possible links to drug use or occult practices. The SAPS Occult Related Crimes Unit has been tasked with probing the case to determine the psychological and sociocultural factors that may have contributed to the horrific act.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations into the matter are underway,” police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

SAPS Condemns the “Sadistic” Killing

Acting North West Provincial Commissioner of Police, Major General Patrick Asaneng, condemned the killing in the strongest possible terms, calling it a “sadistic, gruesome and senseless death.”

“The sadistic, gruesome and senseless death of a mother at the hands of her son is symptomatic of the scourge of satanic ritual practices or drug addiction to which most young people are exposed,” Asaneng said.

He added that such tragedies often unfold because warning signs go unnoticed by families and communities. “There is no way that it can be said that there were no warning signs in the life of the suspect, given the gratuitous and demonic killing of his own mother,” he stated.

Police to Probe Possible Occult Links

The SAPS Occult Related Crimes Unit, a specialized investigative branch dealing with ritualistic and cult-related offences, will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the case. “Even though the suspect himself died after being shot, the unit will fully investigate the case in order to determine the cause and effect of this heinous social fabric tragedy,” Asaneng confirmed.

Community in Shock and Mourning

Residents of Mosiane View have expressed shock, fear, and sorrow, describing the incident as something “the village has never witnessed before.” Local leaders have called for increased mental health support, youth rehabilitation programs, and stronger community vigilance against substance abuse and occult influences.

“This tragedy is a wake-up call,” said a community elder. “Our youth are battling unseen demons—drugs, depression, and spiritual confusion—and it’s destroying families.”

Broader Concerns Over Family Violence

The Mahikeng killing adds to a growing list of domestic violence and mental health-related crimes in South Africa, where police and social workers continue to grapple with cases rooted in substance abuse, trauma, and spiritual beliefs.

Authorities have urged families to seek early intervention when noticing behavioural changes or psychological distress in relatives, particularly young adults.

Call for Collective Action

Major General Asaneng concluded his statement by emphasizing the need for community vigilance and early intervention. “As a society, we can no longer afford to ignore the signs of spiritual, psychological, or drug-related breakdowns among our youth. Preventing such tragedies requires cooperation between families, religious institutions, law enforcement, and mental health professionals,” he said.

The SAPS has called on anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s behaviour prior to the incident to come forward.