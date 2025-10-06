High Drama at Supreme Court: Lawyer Hurls Shoe at Chief Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, a 71-year-old lawyer was caught trying to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday. The shocking act led to the immediate suspension of the lawyer's license by the Bar Council of India, marking a significant breach of courtroom decorum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the incident, speaking to the Chief Justice to convey his condemnation. He said the attempted attack had angered every Indian, reflecting the serious national ramifications such actions could have on the dignity of judicial proceedings.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, drawing attention to the security measures in place within such a high-stakes environment. Legal experts and officials are now re-evaluating protocols to prevent such breaches in the future.

