Illinois Challenges Trump's Troop Deployment in Legal Battle

On Monday, Illinois initiated a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago. The Democratic-led state, along with the city of Chicago, filed the lawsuit shortly after a federal judge blocked similar actions in Portland, Oregon.

The legal action targets Trump's weekend decision to federalize up to 300 members of the Illinois National Guard and another 400 from Texas, despite objections from Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker. The lawsuit describes these steps as unlawful and dangerous advances in Trump's ongoing 'War' on Chicago.

According to the lawsuit, the move is an unconstitutional attempt to federalize the National Guard without meeting legal prerequisites, violating both the Posse Comitatus Act and the 10th Amendment. The legal measure underscores an ongoing conflict between federal and state authority over this militarized response.

(With inputs from agencies.)