Illinois Challenges Trump's Troop Deployment in Legal Battle

Illinois has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago. The lawsuit argues that the move violates both the Posse Comitatus Act and the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The state and city officials say the federalization of troops is unlawful and dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Illinois initiated a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago. The Democratic-led state, along with the city of Chicago, filed the lawsuit shortly after a federal judge blocked similar actions in Portland, Oregon.

The legal action targets Trump's weekend decision to federalize up to 300 members of the Illinois National Guard and another 400 from Texas, despite objections from Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker. The lawsuit describes these steps as unlawful and dangerous advances in Trump's ongoing 'War' on Chicago.

According to the lawsuit, the move is an unconstitutional attempt to federalize the National Guard without meeting legal prerequisites, violating both the Posse Comitatus Act and the 10th Amendment. The legal measure underscores an ongoing conflict between federal and state authority over this militarized response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

