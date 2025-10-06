RPF, NDRF, and IRIDM Sign MoU to Strengthen Railway Disaster Response

In a landmark move to strengthen India’s railway disaster management ecosystem, a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on October 6, 2025, among the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM), Bengaluru.

The agreement, signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, lays the foundation for a comprehensive, institutionalized framework for disaster preparedness, response, and capacity building tailored specifically for railway emergencies. The initiative focuses on enhancing rescue efficiency during the critical “Golden Hour”—the first 60 minutes following an accident, when timely action can mean the difference between life and death.

The MoU was formally signed by Shri B.V. Rao, Inspector General (Training), RPF; Shri Narendra Singh Bundela, Inspector General, NDRF; and Shri Srinivas, Director, IRIDM, in the presence of Shri R. Rajagopal, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board (MTRS); Ms. Aruna Nayar, Director General (HR); Shri Piyush Anand, Director General, NDRF; Ms. Sonali Mishra, Director General, RPF; and other senior officers from the Railways and NDRF.

A Strategic Partnership for Railway Disaster Resilience

The collaboration between RPF, NDRF, and IRIDM represents a major milestone in India’s integrated disaster management efforts, aligning national railway safety mechanisms with global best practices.

The agreement operationalizes a scalable, repeatable, and interoperable disaster-response framework to ensure rapid, coordinated, and effective rescue operations in the event of train accidents, derailments, or natural disasters affecting railway infrastructure.

“This MoU will enable all stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly during emergencies. It is essential that effective coordination, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and regular joint drills be institutionalized,” said Ms. Sonali Mishra, Director General, RPF, during the signing ceremony.

Focus on the Golden Hour: Saving Lives Through Speed and Precision

The MoU places primary emphasis on the Golden Hour principle, recognizing that timely intervention can save countless lives in large-scale railway disasters.

Under the new framework:

Every drill and SOP will be structured to reduce response times, accelerate access to accident sites, and streamline triage, stabilization, and evacuation processes.

RPF personnel will undergo specialized first-response training focused on coach extrication, confined-space rescue, and trackside safety .

NDRF teams will act as mentors and force multipliers, providing technical expertise and advanced rescue tools training .

IRIDM will serve as the academic and operational think tank, developing standardized rescue protocols, simulation-based training modules, and joint operational guidelines.

“Every minute counts in a railway disaster,” said Shri Piyush Anand, DG, NDRF. “This partnership ensures that all agencies work as one integrated team—minimizing chaos, maximizing efficiency, and saving more lives.”

Key Highlights of the Collaboration

The MoU delineates a structured and progressive framework designed to build sustainable, measurable competencies across all levels of the railway and disaster response systems.

1. Prime Focus on Golden Hour Rescue Outcomes All training and coordination drills will be aimed at minimizing the response time for reaching, accessing, and rescuing victims trapped in coaches or debris. The goal is to reduce the “response-to-rescue” window through synchronized operations.

2. Railway-Specific First Response Protocols The RPF will specialize in coach-and-track-oriented rescue operations, ensuring that the first responders on site are fully trained to take the right actions—stabilizing victims, securing the area, and preparing for NDRF arrival.

3. Standardized Coach-Extrication SOPs IRIDM will develop shared Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tasks such as entry sequencing, stabilization, cutting, patient packaging, and handover to medical teams, ensuring uniformity in response across zones.

4. Interoperability by Design The MoU introduces common radio communication protocols, shared operational checklists, and joint drills to ensure that RPF and NDRF units can operate as a single, synchronized force during real emergencies.

5. Progressive Three-Stage Training Model A three-tier training structure has been created to ensure consistent capacity building:

Module A: Foundation training at Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy (JRRPFA) .

Module B: Field sensitization and joint exercises at designated NDRF battalions .

Module C: Advanced simulation-based training and evaluation at IRIDM, Bengaluru.

Each stage will culminate in measurable skill assessments, ensuring operational readiness at all levels—from constables to commanding officers.

Institutional Roles and Responsibilities

The MoU clearly outlines the division of roles and responsibilities:

Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy (JRRPFA) will serve as the nodal training hub , coordinating basic and intermediate training programmes.

NDRF will provide technical oversight , scenario-based field exercises , and joint simulation drills .

IRIDM will be responsible for curriculum design, content updating, and documentation of best practices, while also acting as a central repository of railway disaster response data.

The framework is scalable across all Zonal Railways and will be subject to regular review and refinement to integrate lessons learned from real incidents and field exercises.

Leadership Perspectives

Addressing the gathering, Shri R. Rajagopal, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board, emphasized the need to expand the scope of preparedness beyond man-made disasters.

“In addition to rail accidents, we must also focus on natural disasters such as cyclones, floods, and heatwaves that can disrupt rail operations and endanger lives. The proactive initiatives of JRRPFA and IRIDM in building such capacities deserve appreciation,” he said.

He noted that this partnership between RPF, NDRF, and IRIDM would serve as a model for cross-agency collaboration, ensuring swift and coordinated responses to all forms of railway distress situations.

A Step Toward Safer, Resilient Railways

The Indian Railways network, one of the largest in the world, spans over 68,000 route kilometers and carries more than 23 million passengers daily. The scale and complexity of operations make disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination critical for ensuring passenger safety and minimizing casualties in emergencies.

Through this partnership, the Ministry of Railways aims to establish India’s first integrated railway disaster response ecosystem, blending operational excellence, advanced training, and inter-agency collaboration.

The MoU is expected to result in:

Enhanced national disaster response readiness specific to railway scenarios.

Faster rescue and relief during derailments and collisions.

Reduction in response time through pre-positioned SOPs and trained personnel.

Improved safety culture across all railway zones.

Toward a Culture of Preparedness and Innovation

This initiative is part of the broader “Safety First” vision of Indian Railways under the Government of India’s modernization and safety transformation agenda.

It also complements ongoing efforts under Mission Raftaar, Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System), and Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ensuring that technological advancements are matched by human readiness and institutional synergy.

“This tri-agency MoU is a major stride toward creating a self-sufficient, resilient, and responsive disaster management system for Indian Railways,” said an official from the Ministry. “It exemplifies India’s commitment to ensuring that every passenger journey is not only efficient but also safe.”

The signing of this RPF–NDRF–IRIDM MoU marks a new era in India’s disaster management preparedness. By building standardized protocols, interoperable systems, and multi-tier training modules, the partnership ensures that India’s railways are equipped to respond rapidly and effectively in times of crisis.

As India continues its transformation into a global leader in infrastructure safety and resilience, this initiative underscores the nation’s resolve to protect lives, strengthen public confidence, and foster a culture of readiness and compassion—where every second counts and every life matters.