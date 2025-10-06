Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against the Himanshu Bhau Gang: MCOCA Invoked

The Delhi Police have invoked the MCOCA against the Himanshu Bhau gang, known for extortion and violence targeting businessmen. Led by Himanshu, who is currently abroad, the gang's members face tough legal measures. The police's investigation follows a series of violent crimes in Delhi.

Updated: 06-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:34 IST

The Delhi Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, marking a significant step in the fight against organized crime, officials announced Monday.

Headed by Himanshu, currently believed to be directing operations from abroad alongside close aide Sahil, the gang orchestrated a series of extortion, kidnapping, and murder crimes since 2020. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar stated that a trial in absentia is being sought for the on-the-run leaders.

The gang gained infamy through violent acts, including a shooting at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar, which triggered police investigation. Several members have met their end in police encounters, while efforts to dismantle the syndicate continue with the Narcotics and Drugs unit leading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

