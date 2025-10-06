Justice Served: Lengthy Sentences for Convicted Rapists in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant verdict, a court in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Zahid Ahmad Parra for rape under the POCSO Act and Sector 376 of the IPC, the police stated. Additionally, Parra was fined Rs 50,000, with a further six-month sentence if not paid.

Meanwhile, in Ganderbal district, another court sentenced Ulfat Ahmad Magray to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Found guilty of rape and criminal intimidation under IPC Sections 376 and 506, and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, Magray was also ordered to pay a Rs 1,000 fine.

These judgments follow thorough police investigations and trials, marking a step toward justice for the victims and setting a stern precedent against sexual crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)