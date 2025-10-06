Shoe-Throwing Incident: A Grave Assault on India's Judiciary

A shocking incident occurred in the Supreme Court when a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The act was swiftly prevented by alert security personnel, but it has sparked widespread condemnation across political parties.

Leaders from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and others strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Justice Gavai, labeled the attack reprehensible and appreciated the CJI for maintaining his composure during the incident.

Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, expressed deep concern over the rising culture of hate and fanaticism. They asserted that such acts undermine public faith in the judiciary and reflect a broader campaign to erode democratic institutions in India.

