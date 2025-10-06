Left Menu

Shoe-Throwing Incident: A Grave Assault on India's Judiciary

A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during court proceedings, sparking widespread condemnation. Leaders across political parties termed it an assault on the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders stressed the need to uphold judicial dignity amidst rising hate and fanaticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:51 IST
Shoe-Throwing Incident: A Grave Assault on India's Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred in the Supreme Court when a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The act was swiftly prevented by alert security personnel, but it has sparked widespread condemnation across political parties.

Leaders from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and others strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Justice Gavai, labeled the attack reprehensible and appreciated the CJI for maintaining his composure during the incident.

Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, expressed deep concern over the rising culture of hate and fanaticism. They asserted that such acts undermine public faith in the judiciary and reflect a broader campaign to erode democratic institutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025