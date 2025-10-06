Attack on Judiciary: A Threat to Justice

In a strong condemnation, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose labeled the attack on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai as a 'dastardly act' and a severe assault on the nation's judicial integrity.

The governor urged for immediate and strict action against those responsible, describing the incident as an effort to intimidate India's judicial system and compromise the court's dignity. This attack on the apex court's sanctity, according to Bose, is a threat to civilized society.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage, highlighting security concerns for judicial officers. A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, resulting in the Bar Council of India suspending his license. A note with the slogan 'Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan' was found with him, indicating possible motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)