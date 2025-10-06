Left Menu

Attack on Judiciary: A Threat to Justice

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai, calling it a grave threat to the judiciary. A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to assault the Chief Justice, inciting nationwide outrage and raising concerns about judicial security and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:06 IST
Attack on Judiciary: A Threat to Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose labeled the attack on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai as a 'dastardly act' and a severe assault on the nation's judicial integrity.

The governor urged for immediate and strict action against those responsible, describing the incident as an effort to intimidate India's judicial system and compromise the court's dignity. This attack on the apex court's sanctity, according to Bose, is a threat to civilized society.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage, highlighting security concerns for judicial officers. A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, resulting in the Bar Council of India suspending his license. A note with the slogan 'Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan' was found with him, indicating possible motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025