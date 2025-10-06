Tragic Incident: Minor Accused of Heinous Crime

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Baberu, according to police reports. The incident unfolded when the accused enticed the victim, his neighbor, into his house.

Following the incident, the victim's family lodged a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR and the detainment of the accused. He is currently under investigation for further details.

The young girl has been sent for medical treatment and examination, with her condition being reported as stable. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)