Controversy in Koderma: Police Officers Under Scrutiny After Suspended Driver's Death

In a developing story from Jharkhand's Koderma district, four police officers find themselves embroiled in controversy following the death of a suspended colleague. An FIR has been registered against the officers, including two station heads, amid allegations connected to an incident involving Mansoor Alam, a suspended police driver.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratibhan Singh confirmed the ongoing investigation against Bablu Singh, Omprakash Yadav, Ramesh Marandi, and ASI Arvind Hansda. Alam, suspended twice for negligence, reportedly consumed poison and succumbed at Ranchi's RIMS hospital.

A video of Alam alleging harassment by the officers has circulated widely on social media, though its authenticity remains unverified. The case has stirred significant attention, reflecting a critical view of internal police dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)