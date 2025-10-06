Left Menu

Odisha Police Unravels Inter-State Cough Syrup and Arms Racket

Odisha Police dismantled a significant inter-state racket in Bargarh district, arresting 15 individuals involved in the sale of banned cough syrup and firearms. The operation, which followed credible intelligence, led to the seizure of extensive illegal goods, including cough syrup, pistols, and ammunition.

In a significant operation, Odisha Police on Monday dismantled an expansive inter-state racket in Bargarh district, arresting 15 individuals allegedly involved in trafficking spurious cough syrup and firearms, according to officials.

Based on reliable intelligence about the illegal transport and sale of these items, seven police teams, including the district's Special Squad, simultaneously raided multiple locations, apprehending suspects in the process.

Authorities seized 1,500 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup (100 ml each), five country-made pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, vehicles, and cash. Further investigations continue to unravel the syndicate's full scope and network.

