Police Nab Long-Running Fugitives and Drug Peddler in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police have achieved a breakthrough by apprehending two fugitives wanted for separate crimes committed in Udhampur and Rajouri. The arrests connect back to cases registered between 2015 and 2020, according to a police official.

In a related operation, a drug peddler was arrested in Rajouri with six grams of heroin. A police spokesperson identified him as Javed Iqbal from Panjgrain-Thanamandi, and said that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, with further investigations underway.

One of the arrested fugitives, Rajinder Kumar, known as 'Nittu', was wanted in connection with a 2020 narcotics case in Udhampur. The other, Layaqat Ali, had been evading arrest since 2015 for charges including rioting. Both men have been brought before the courts, marking a significant step in law enforcement efforts in the region.

