Bombay High Court Upholds Conviction in J Dey Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has denied bail and the suspension of a life sentence for four individuals convicted in the 2011 murder of crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The applicants were found guilty in 2018 for their roles in the murder plot, alongside underworld figure Chhota Rajan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:17 IST
The Bombay High Court has firmly denied the appeals for bail and a suspension of life sentences for four men convicted in the 2011 murder of well-known crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, also known as J Dey.

Despite pleas, the bench led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad determined that there was insufficient cause to grant relief to the convicts, thus maintaining their life sentences. A detailed judgment is awaited.

In May 2018, a trial court sentenced Nilesh Shedge, Sachin Gaikwad, Abhijit Shinde, and Mangesh Aagvane to life imprisonment. The four were instrumental in the planning and execution of Dey's murder. Additionally, underworld figure Chhota Rajan was also sentenced to life in this case, marking his first conviction post-extradition.

