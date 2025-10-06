Bombay High Court Upholds Conviction in J Dey Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has firmly denied the appeals for bail and a suspension of life sentences for four men convicted in the 2011 murder of well-known crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, also known as J Dey.

Despite pleas, the bench led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad determined that there was insufficient cause to grant relief to the convicts, thus maintaining their life sentences. A detailed judgment is awaited.

In May 2018, a trial court sentenced Nilesh Shedge, Sachin Gaikwad, Abhijit Shinde, and Mangesh Aagvane to life imprisonment. The four were instrumental in the planning and execution of Dey's murder. Additionally, underworld figure Chhota Rajan was also sentenced to life in this case, marking his first conviction post-extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)