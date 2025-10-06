Left Menu

Drone Rumors Lead to Tragic Lynching in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit man named Hariom was lynched by villagers who mistook him for a thief amid rumors of drone surveillance. Five people were arrested, and police personnel face suspension for negligence. Political outrage followed, with calls for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Updated: 06-10-2025 23:42 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh as a 40-year-old Dalit man named Hariom was lynched by villagers, mistaking him for a thief amid circulating rumors of drone surveillance targeting potential robberies. The police confirmed that five people were arrested in connection with the crime, and three officers were suspended for negligence.

The incident, occurring in the Unchahar police station area, saw villagers become suspicious of Hariom's nighttime movements, culminating in fatal violence. Political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, decried the state's deteriorating law and order situation and demanded urgent action.

While the BJP defended the state's progress, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi assured the victim's family of support, pushing for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. This case reignites conversations on social justice and effective law enforcement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

