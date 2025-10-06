Left Menu

Alleged Molestation Sparks Arrest: Old Enmity Leads to Crime

A 42-year-old man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece. The incident occurred on a busy road following a dispute between the accused and the girl's family. Charges were filed under the POCSO Act, and the man was remanded to police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:49 IST
Alleged Molestation Sparks Arrest: Old Enmity Leads to Crime
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old Mumbai resident has been taken into custody for the alleged molestation of his 15-year-old niece, according to the local police.

The distressing incident unfolded on a bustling Khar street when the teenager and her friend stopped at a food joint on Sunday night. The accused, reportedly motivated by a longstanding family conflict, made inappropriate remarks and engaged in unacceptable behavior, as per the police report. The situation escalated when the victim confronted the suspect, leading to his arrest and charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, who has since been remanded to custody by the court, signaling the seriousness with which the legal system is treating this violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025