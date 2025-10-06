Alleged Molestation Sparks Arrest: Old Enmity Leads to Crime
A 42-year-old man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece. The incident occurred on a busy road following a dispute between the accused and the girl's family. Charges were filed under the POCSO Act, and the man was remanded to police custody.
- Country:
- India
A 42-year-old Mumbai resident has been taken into custody for the alleged molestation of his 15-year-old niece, according to the local police.
The distressing incident unfolded on a bustling Khar street when the teenager and her friend stopped at a food joint on Sunday night. The accused, reportedly motivated by a longstanding family conflict, made inappropriate remarks and engaged in unacceptable behavior, as per the police report. The situation escalated when the victim confronted the suspect, leading to his arrest and charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, who has since been remanded to custody by the court, signaling the seriousness with which the legal system is treating this violation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- molestation
- Mumbai
- arrest
- POCSO
- allegations
- enforcement
- crime
- police
- family-dispute
- justice
ALSO READ
Religious Bias Allegations in UP Hospital Spark Political Uproar
Shocking Crime: MBBS Student Allegedly Raped in Delhi Hotel
Tragic Incident: Minor Accused of Heinous Crime
Federal Investigation Sparks Clash Over Antisemitism Allegations on Campus
Historic Verdict: First Darfur War Crimes Conviction