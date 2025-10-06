Alleged Molestation Sparks Arrest: Old Enmity Leads to Crime

A 42-year-old Mumbai resident has been taken into custody for the alleged molestation of his 15-year-old niece, according to the local police.

The distressing incident unfolded on a bustling Khar street when the teenager and her friend stopped at a food joint on Sunday night. The accused, reportedly motivated by a longstanding family conflict, made inappropriate remarks and engaged in unacceptable behavior, as per the police report. The situation escalated when the victim confronted the suspect, leading to his arrest and charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, who has since been remanded to custody by the court, signaling the seriousness with which the legal system is treating this violation.

