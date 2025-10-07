RJD Leader Slams BJP's Silence Over Attack on Chief Justice
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemns an attack on Chief Justice of India, accusing the BJP of remaining silent. Yadav alleges the incident reflects the normalization of hate since 2014, marking a troubling chapter in democracy. A 71-year-old lawyer was involved in the incident.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, which took place amidst court proceedings, criticizing the ruling BJP at the Centre for its silence.
Accusing the BJP of perpetuating hatred and violence since 2014, Yadav described the attack as a 'shameful episode' in democratic history.
In the incident, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI, reflecting ongoing tensions within the judiciary system.
