RJD Leader Slams BJP's Silence Over Attack on Chief Justice

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, which took place amidst court proceedings, criticizing the ruling BJP at the Centre for its silence.

Accusing the BJP of perpetuating hatred and violence since 2014, Yadav described the attack as a 'shameful episode' in democratic history.

In the incident, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI, reflecting ongoing tensions within the judiciary system.

(With inputs from agencies.)