Gaza Talks: A Bid for Peace Amid Unyielding Conflict

Israeli and Hamas officials engaged in indirect negotiations at an Egyptian resort to discuss a US-led plan to end ongoing conflict in Gaza. Key issues include hostage release, ceasefire, and disarmament. Despite US pressure, Israeli strikes continue, with significant casualties reported. Talks aim to set a framework for Middle East peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:06 IST
Gaza Talks: A Bid for Peace Amid Unyielding Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israeli and Hamas officials initiated indirect discussions on a US-led peace initiative at an Egyptian resort, seeking an end to the devastating conflict in Gaza on the verge of its second year. The negotiations, lasting several hours, tackled crucial issues such as the disarmament of Hamas and future governance of Gaza.

Despite US President Donald Trump's directive to halt bombings, Israeli airstrikes intensified, claiming at least 19 lives, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The negotiations concluded Monday at the Red Sea resort, with plans to reconvene the following day. Initial agreements involve hostage release and a ceasefire.

High-profile participants include US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Israel's delegation led by top negotiator Ron Dermer. All sides have broadly supported the US plan, hoping for a swift resolution, though Hamas officials caution that more time may be necessary to locate hostages' bodies under the rubble.

