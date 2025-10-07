Protests Erupt in Mumbai Over Attempted Shoe Attack on Chief Justice

In a strong display of unity, leaders and supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) staged protests across Mumbai and Maharashtra on Tuesday. The demonstrations were sparked by a lawyer's attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, an act deemed a direct assault on the Constitution and democratic values.

Hundreds gathered at Hutatma Chowk, leading to further agitations near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mantralaya. Although initial plans for a rally were thwarted by denied permission, NCP state unit chief Shashikant Shinde and Mumbai unit chief Rakhi Jadhav led the charge in condemning the attack, with supporters branding slogans and holding banners.

Additional protests took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, led by MLA Rohit Pawar, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional integrity. This comes in the wake of lawyer Rakesh Kishore's actions in a Supreme Court courtroom, a move that led to his immediate license suspension, as security swiftly countered the attempted attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)