Clash Over U.N. Resolution 2758: China vs. EU on Taiwan Issue

China urges the EU to adhere to the 'One China' principle and not challenge the 1971 U.N. resolution that shifted China's representative seat from Taipei to Beijing. The EU, citing the resolution's brevity, disputes Beijing's interpretation, as Taiwan seeks European support amidst the ongoing sovereignty conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:22 IST
Clash Over U.N. Resolution 2758: China vs. EU on Taiwan Issue
China has urged the European Union not to challenge the 1971 U.N. resolution that transferred China's U.N. seat from Taipei to Beijing, underlining a long-standing territorial dispute with Taiwan.

Beijing maintains that the resolution legally backs its sovereignty claim over Taiwan, a view it recently reiterated. However, the EU contends that Taiwan is not mentioned in the resolution, sparking diplomatic tensions between the parties.

The resolution, which changed U.N. representation from Taipei to Beijing, remains a contentious issue. Taiwan, rejecting China's sovereignty claim, continues to seek support from European nations, while the EU stresses the importance of upholding a rules-based international order.

