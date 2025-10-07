Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Senior Haryana Officer Y Puran Kumar Found Dead

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana police officer, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence. Authorities suspect suicide. Investigations are ongoing, with forensic teams analyzing the scene. Kumar held the position of Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:18 IST
In a shocking development, Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh home, suffering a fatal gunshot wound. Officials speculate it to be a case of suicide.

Kumar, belonging to the 2001 batch of IPS officers, held the prestigious position of Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak. The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m., when Sector 11 police station received information about the unfortunate event.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanwardeep Kaur, addressed the media, stating that a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory is investigating the case. Queries concerning a possible suicide note remain unanswered as the investigation continues, with those present at the house being questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

