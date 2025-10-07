Austria to Strip Jan Marsalek of Citizenship Over Espionage Allegations
Austria's interior ministry is considering revoking the citizenship of fugitive ex-Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek. Alleged to be living in Russia and involved with their intelligence and military forces, Marsalek has been linked to major espionage activities. He remains a key suspect in Germany’s major post-war fraud case.
Austria is contemplating revoking the citizenship of Jan Marsalek, the fugitive former Wirecard executive, following reports of his espionage activities and involvement with Russian forces. The interior ministry announced this decision amid growing evidence connecting Marsalek to Moscow's intelligence networks.
Marsalek, aged 45, has been evading capture since the 2020 collapse of Wirecard, a German payment company that owes creditors an astronomical $4 billion. As the then-chief operating officer, he was implicated in Germany's largest postwar fraud scandal, though efforts to apprehend him have been unsuccessful.
Recent investigations, highlighted in collaborations between media houses such as Der Spiegel and The Insider, suggest Marsalek is residing in Moscow, potentially affiliated with Russia's Federal Security Service. Austrian authorities are meticulously reviewing the possibility of revoking his citizenship, particularly considering his alleged activities for a foreign military and intelligence organization.
