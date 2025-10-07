Global Leaders Call for Peace on Gaza Offensive's Second Anniversary
Two years after Hamas' attack on Israel set off conflict in Gaza, global leaders urge peace and hostages' release. EU, France, Italy, UK, Sweden, and Norway advocate for a ceasefire and a two-state solution, while Israel and Palestinians grapple with ongoing trauma and humanitarian crises.
Two years have passed since Hamas' attack on Israel, escalating violence in Gaza. On this solemn anniversary, global leaders from the EU, France, Italy, the UK, Sweden, and Norway emphasized the urgent need for peace in the volatile region.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, hoping to pave the way for a lasting resolution based on a two-state solution.
Israeli and Palestinian civilians continue to endure the conflict's devastating impact, with calls from international figures to adhere to humanitarian law and prioritize peace efforts amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
