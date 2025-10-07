Vatican Criticizes Israel's Actions in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican's top diplomat, condemns Israel's military actions in Gaza, describing them as an 'ongoing massacre.' He rebukes both the Israeli army's approach and Hamas' attacks while urging intervention to stop the violence. Israel's embassy defends its actions, criticizing the Vatican's stance.
In a stern critique, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, has condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, labeling it an 'ongoing massacre.' The statements, among the Catholic Church's strongest against Israel, coincide with the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israeli territories.
Parolin, who is one of Pope Leo's leading aides, also criticized Hamas, calling for the release of remaining hostages. He emphasized the need for proportionality in defense, warning that Israel's military actions have largely affected a defenseless population in Gaza.
Israeli officials responded by asserting that the Vatican's comments lack balance. Tension rises as Pope Leo increases criticism of Israel, advocating for humanitarian aid in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign continues, resulting in extensive civilian casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty
Echoes of Conflict: Two Years After Hamas' Attack on Israel
Hungary's Economic Tug-of-War: Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Inflation Challenges
Quantum Leap: U.S. Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize for Quantum Physics Breakthroughs
World Leaders Reflect on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack