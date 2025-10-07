Vatican Criticizes Israel's Actions in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

In a stern critique, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, has condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, labeling it an 'ongoing massacre.' The statements, among the Catholic Church's strongest against Israel, coincide with the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israeli territories.

Parolin, who is one of Pope Leo's leading aides, also criticized Hamas, calling for the release of remaining hostages. He emphasized the need for proportionality in defense, warning that Israel's military actions have largely affected a defenseless population in Gaza.

Israeli officials responded by asserting that the Vatican's comments lack balance. Tension rises as Pope Leo increases criticism of Israel, advocating for humanitarian aid in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign continues, resulting in extensive civilian casualties.

