Left Menu

Vatican Criticizes Israel's Actions in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican's top diplomat, condemns Israel's military actions in Gaza, describing them as an 'ongoing massacre.' He rebukes both the Israeli army's approach and Hamas' attacks while urging intervention to stop the violence. Israel's embassy defends its actions, criticizing the Vatican's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:16 IST
Vatican Criticizes Israel's Actions in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern critique, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, has condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, labeling it an 'ongoing massacre.' The statements, among the Catholic Church's strongest against Israel, coincide with the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israeli territories.

Parolin, who is one of Pope Leo's leading aides, also criticized Hamas, calling for the release of remaining hostages. He emphasized the need for proportionality in defense, warning that Israel's military actions have largely affected a defenseless population in Gaza.

Israeli officials responded by asserting that the Vatican's comments lack balance. Tension rises as Pope Leo increases criticism of Israel, advocating for humanitarian aid in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign continues, resulting in extensive civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

 India
2
Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny

Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Ther...

 Global
4
AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025