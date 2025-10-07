Left Menu

CJI Gavai Concerned About Misrepresentation of Judges' Remarks on Social Media

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai voiced concerns about judges' oral remarks during court proceedings being misrepresented on social media. This follows an incident where a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him due to dissatisfaction with a remark about a plea to reinstall a deity idol in Khajuraho.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:22 IST
CJI Gavai Concerned About Misrepresentation of Judges' Remarks on Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, has expressed his concerns regarding the misrepresentation of judges' comments on social media, which often distorts the context of court proceedings.

This discussion arose after a displeased lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI, reacting to remarks he made about the denial of a plea to restore a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

The incident has raised questions about the implications of social media on judicial communication, as the bench, headed by CJI Gavai, handles significant cases impacting judicial officers' service conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Unity: Nations Oppose Military Deployment in Afghanistan

Strategic Unity: Nations Oppose Military Deployment in Afghanistan

 India
2
Ten killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur; rescue operation underway: Officials.

Ten killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur; rescue operation un...

 India
3
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
4
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025