CJI Gavai Concerned About Misrepresentation of Judges' Remarks on Social Media
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai voiced concerns about judges' oral remarks during court proceedings being misrepresented on social media. This follows an incident where a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him due to dissatisfaction with a remark about a plea to reinstall a deity idol in Khajuraho.
The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, has expressed his concerns regarding the misrepresentation of judges' comments on social media, which often distorts the context of court proceedings.
This discussion arose after a displeased lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI, reacting to remarks he made about the denial of a plea to restore a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.
The incident has raised questions about the implications of social media on judicial communication, as the bench, headed by CJI Gavai, handles significant cases impacting judicial officers' service conditions.
