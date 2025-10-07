High-Tech Fraud Foiled by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has turned down an anticipatory bail request by an individual implicated in extorting Rs 1.75 crore. The accused allegedly impersonated a police officer via WhatsApp video call and presented fake Supreme Court orders.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while dismissing the bail plea on September 25, cited severe allegations of digital fraud involving sophisticated technological manipulations. The judge emphasized the increasing prevalence of such crimes and their challenging nature due to the misuse of technology.

Detailed investigation into the case revealed that the accused used a SIM card to facilitate communication with the victim, further complicating the probe. The court observed that granting bail at this juncture could obstruct the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)