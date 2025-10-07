Left Menu

High-Tech Fraud Foiled by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of extorting Rs 1.75 crore, by impersonating a police officer and using fake court orders. Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted the rise of digital frauds, stating these crimes are complex and require thorough investigation without pre-arrest bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:26 IST
High-Tech Fraud Foiled by Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has turned down an anticipatory bail request by an individual implicated in extorting Rs 1.75 crore. The accused allegedly impersonated a police officer via WhatsApp video call and presented fake Supreme Court orders.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while dismissing the bail plea on September 25, cited severe allegations of digital fraud involving sophisticated technological manipulations. The judge emphasized the increasing prevalence of such crimes and their challenging nature due to the misuse of technology.

Detailed investigation into the case revealed that the accused used a SIM card to facilitate communication with the victim, further complicating the probe. The court observed that granting bail at this juncture could obstruct the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025