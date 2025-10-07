Left Menu

Farage Faces Chilling Threat in TikTok Controversy

Nigel Farage testified in court about a threatening TikTok video made by Afghan migrant Fayaz Khan. The video, featuring gun gestures and threats, followed Farage's commentary on migrant journeys. Khan, who pleaded not guilty, claimed innocence, while Farage expressed genuine concern over the threat's implications.

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK's populist Reform UK party, expressed concern over a threatening TikTok video by Afghan migrant Fayaz Khan. The court proceedings revealed Khan's video reaction to Farage's comments on migrant travel to Britain, which included intimidating gun gestures.

Khan stands trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of threatening to kill Farage with his social media video. Prosecutor Peter Ratliff highlighted Khan's significant online presence as he tried to reach Britain, documenting his journey on social media.

During his testimony, Farage described the video as chilling, stressing that his public position attracts criticism, but such threats remain uncommon. Khan's defense argued the video was misinterpreted, a claim Farage refuted. The court must determine if Khan intended to make Farage feel genuinely threatened.

